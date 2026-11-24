Malta registered and licensed 20,692 vehicles for the first time in 2025, an average of almost 57 a day, according to figures tabled in parliament by Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

Nearly two-thirds were new.

Transport Malta registered 12,976 new vehicles and 7,716 used ones, continuing a trend that began in 2021, when new vehicles overtook second-hand ones in first-time registrations.

The figures emerged in reply to PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut, who asked how many new and used cars had been imported each year between 2013 and 2025. Bonett said Transport Malta keeps no statistics on vehicle imports. The authority counts vehicles when they are first registered and licensed in Malta.

First-time registrations fell for the second year running, from 22,332 in 2023 to 21,014 in 2024 and 20,692 last year. They were still 31% higher than in 2013, when 15,807 vehicles entered the register.

The sharpest change was in second-hand vehicles.

Their first-time registrations fell by 41% from a peak of 12,976 in 2019. New vehicle registrations were 10% higher than in 2019, even after falling from their 2023 peak.

Meanwhile, Malta’s licensed fleet reached 468,367 vehicles by the end of September 2026, a net increase of about 50 a day over the preceding three months.

The European Commission has flagged persistent congestion, unreliable public transport and insufficient measures to discourage private car use. As The Shift reported in February, bus subsidies approached €100 million in 2025 as gridlock worsened. Earlier this month, Bonett launched a travel survey asking residents and visitors about their journeys, with findings expected early next year.