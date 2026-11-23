Government Agency Identità has told the Auditor General it cannot confirm whether everyone registered with the agency still lives in Malta or whether everyone living in the country is on its books.

The admission is contained in a National Audit Office review of how Malta compiles its population figures.

Auditors found that the government has no centralised population register and that some arrivals and departures are not directly or fully captured by government records.

That leaves the National Statistics Office (NSO) piecing together information from residence permits, employment records and other sources to establish who usually lives in Malta.

Identità, Chiared by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi, told auditors its role is to manage identity records and that it does not track people’s movements in a way that would allow it to verify who still lives here.

The NAO report shows that departures illustrate the main problem.

When someone leaves without their departure being recorded, an expired residence permit can point to a possible exit, particularly if the person also stops appearing in other administrative records. An employment record can flag the opposite problem when someone appears on Jobsplus records but is missing from the population data.

Even when a residence permit is available, the date recorded in the statistics can differ from the day the person actually arrived.

For permit-based migration estimates, the NSO uses the date the permit is issued and physically collected as the date of entry.

The Auditor General said the NSO applies rigorous checks, but these take time and rely heavily on specialist staff.

Malta has consistently met Eurostat’s demographic reporting requirements. The audit did not quantify how many movements had to be inferred or whether the resulting figures overstate or understate net migration.

The NAP report states that the NSO is developing a statistical population register that would use evidence such as activity in tax, social security, health and education records to help establish whether someone usually lives in Malta.

The register is intended to underpin the 2031 census, alongside a large sample survey.

The Auditor General warned that a separate national address register, targeted for completion in 2029, may not be fully adopted in time and urged the NSO to prepare contingency plans.