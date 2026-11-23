Infrastructure and Planning Minister Jonathan Attard has reappointed architect Godwin Agius as chair of the Masons’ Licensing Committee and given Audrey Felice, the sister of his longtime canvasser Debbie Felice, a seat on the same committee.

The three-year appointments took effect on 27 October.

Godwin Agius retains his role in construction licensing four months after he was removed from the Planning Authority’s Executive Council in a July reshuffle that saw several appointees of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri replaced.

A former colleague and close associate of Minister Camilleri, Agius was paid €773,000 through a direct order to supervise the reconstruction of the road linking Nadur and Għajnsielem. The Shift established that his Nadur office was owned by Camilleri’s mother and had previously housed the minister’s own architectural practice.

Audrey Felice’s appointment comes six months after The Shift revealed that her sister Deborah, known in Labour circles as ‘Debbie from Tarxien’, had secured an estimated €70,000 package a year as head of customer care at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Debbie Felice was already a person of trust in Attard’s ministry when she secured the BCA post through a public call. Sources told The Shift she attended occasional meetings at the authority but continued handling constituency requests from the minister’s Valletta offices. She did not answer questions at the time.

The same investigation found that lawyer Ivan Meli, a Labour councillor and another Attard aide, became a BCA chief officer on a package understood to be worth about €90,000 a year. Sources said he continued to work extensively from the ministry.

In October, Attard tabled parliamentary figures showing that the regulator employed 41 top managers and 15 middle managers alongside 81 administrative staff, roughly two managers for every three administrative employees.