Bank of Valletta will charge customers €50 to make a transfer to another bank at a branch from 2 January 2027, as it pushes customers towards online payments and changes the way it charges for cheques.

The bank set out the changes in a letter to customers dated 2 November, days after the BOV Group reported a €189.6 million pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2026. The group made €125.5 million after tax and raised the lower end of its full-year pre-tax profit forecast from €210 million to €230 million, keeping the upper end at €250 million.

The €50 charge applies to transfers or payments requested at a BOV branch to accounts held with other banks. The bank lists three exceptions: property purchases settled through its legal office, inheritance settlements handled by BOV, and loan drawdowns.

The changes also mean that writing a single cheque over the annual allowance can trigger a €102.50 bill. Customers can issue up to 40 cheques per account each calendar year for free. Once they write a 41st, BOV will charge €2.50 for every cheque issued on that account that year, including the first 40.

The same rule applies to deposits, with a higher threshold. Depositing 400 cheques into one account in a calendar year costs nothing. A 401st deposit triggers a €401 charge, as the bank applies the €1 fee to every cheque deposited that year. BOV counts cheques separately for each account.

The bank is also discontinuing its 20-leaf cheque book. The 40-leaf book will cost €5, including postage.

BOV is meanwhile dropping the processing fee for standing orders to other BOV customers. Setting up a standing order through the bank’s digital channels is already free.

In its letter, BOV directs customers to internet and mobile banking as alternatives to paper payments and branch visits. It lists exemptions for specific transactions but gives no details of any waiver for customers who need help making a routine transfer at a branch.