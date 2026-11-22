Housing Minister Owen Bonnici has insisted that his visit to Kuwait was strictly business and had absolutely nothing to do with a personal relationship with a Kuwaiti diplomat serving at the country’s embassy in Malta.

The minister was questioned by The Shift after multiple sources claimed he had been in a longstanding relationship with the woman, identified as Eman Alshaaban.

The question was whether a trip publicly billed as an exercise in strengthening relations between Malta and Kuwait might also have served to strengthen something rather more personal, and whether taxpayers had picked up the bill.

Bonnici denied that Alshaaban had anything to do with the visit, insisting that she was neither present nor part of the official delegation or programme.

“Ms Eman Alshaaban was not present during my visit, nor was she part of the official delegation or programme,” he said. He denied he was in a relationship with her, despite multiple sources confirming it.

The Shift raised questions about the personal relationship after several sources, including people familiar with Bonnici’s private life, independently confirmed that he had been seeing a Kuwaiti woman for years. The minister has denied the relationship.

Those sources told The Shift that the relationship had been kept under wraps because of the difficulties Bonnici would face if it became public.

The issue here is whether the amount of money taxpayers forked out for the visit was really in the national interest.

For now, the minister is sticking to the official explanation: Kuwait was a destination of considerable housing expertise, the visit was entirely within his ministerial remit, and the woman in question had no part in it.

Bonnici said there was a perfectly respectable housing-related reason for choosing Kuwait. Not because it performs particularly well in international housing rankings but because the country has experience in large-scale residential development, public housing administration, residential planning and the development of new communities.

In other words, Malta was not going to Kuwait to learn how to do housing better, but to exchange expertise with a country whose housing record is not exactly something to put on the mantelpiece.

Bonnici placed the trip in the context of his wider international diplomatic efforts on housing. He cited his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, an official visit to Türkiye in August to study its social and affordable housing model, and his forthcoming participation in a meeting of EU housing ministers in Dublin.

Kuwait, it seems, was simply another stop in a busy international housing itinerary.

Seemingly by chance, Bonnici ran into a man married to a Maltese woman at a market he happened to visit. The Maltese woman happened to be from Zejtun, his constituency.

As for what came of the trip, Bonnici pointed to a proposal to introduce housing as a new area of cooperation in the Action Plan for the Second Session of the Malta-Kuwait Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

The proposed cooperation would cover social and affordable housing, the rental sector and residential regeneration. It could involve technical exchanges, study visits, workshops and the exploration of projects of mutual benefit. Perhaps.

The minister also listed meetings with Kuwait’s Minister responsible for Housing Affairs, Engineer Abdul Latif Al-Meshari; the Public Authority for Housing Welfare; Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan; and two members of the Kuwaiti royal family.

The second session of the joint commission – the formal mechanism through which Malta and Kuwait develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest – is expected to take place in Malta in January or early February 2027, when the proposed cooperation might progress beyond the talking stage.

The price tag for the visit remains unknown. Bonnici did not disclose how much the trip cost taxpayers, nor did he identify any concrete projects or agreements secured during the visit, beyond a proposal to add housing to a bilateral cooperation plan that still requires Kuwait’s approval.

The immediate achievement appears to be a proposal to discuss the possibility of discussing housing cooperation at a future meeting.