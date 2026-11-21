The CEO of Nexra, the private company operating Malta’s eco-tax platform, was a director of a British company that collapsed leaving substantial debts. Yet the government and MHRA will not explain who selected Nexra or what checks preceded its appointment.

Lee Furneaux was a director of DPMC (London) Limited, which entered compulsory liquidation in 2016. Its final liquidator’s report recorded £594,521 in submitted unsecured creditor claims, with no dividend paid to those creditors.

The Shift asked Furneaux about his involvement in DPMC, whether he disclosed that directorship during Nexra’s appointment process and how his company secured the work. No answers were received.

His business record adds to mounting unanswered questions about the scrutiny applied before Nexra was entrusted with a platform handling millions in statutory tax declarations and commercially sensitive accommodation information.

The MHRA, headed by businessman Tony Zahra and the MTA, headed by Carlo Micallef, have supplied no selection assessment, competitive procurement record or due-diligence findings.

Nexra Tech Malta Limited was incorporated in October 2025 just a few months beforye its appointment. The eco-contribution portal’s privacy policy identifies it as the operator and names Stripe as a payment processor.

The Shift’s original investigation exposed an undisclosed agreement signed between the Malta Tourism Authority and MHRA in April 2026, weeks before the elections.

Its financial terms remain unpublished. Who appointed Nexra, under whose contract and at what cost remains unexplained.

British records identify Furneaux as Lee Michael Furneaux, a DPMC director from October 2010 until 3 February 2016. Diane Furneaux, his partner and now shareholder of Nexra, also resigned that day. The company entered compulsory liquidation the following month and was dissolved in December 2021.

The Shift also requested details of Nexra’s fees, commissions, connections with MHRA officials, if any, and access to operators’ information.

MHRA expressly denies that the association, its officials or council members hold shares or any ownership or personal financial interest in Nexra.

It insists that the Irish account receiving eco-tax payments is controlled solely by MTA. However, it has not explained why Ireland was chosen or disclosed providers’ charges.

The Shift has documented operator objections over sensitive commercial information being submitted through a system involving an association representing competing businesses.

ADPD’s disclosure demands were followed by FOI requests. The PN is also inisisting on publication.

MTA, Tourism Minister Jo Etienne Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana have repeatedly declined to answer The Shift’s questions.

On his part, MHRA Tony Zahra is insisting that he has “nothing further to add” despite various pending questions and promises of transperancy.