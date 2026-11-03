Bonett launches survey to understand traffic

After nearly three years with ministerial responsibility for transport, Chris Bonett is asking the public about their journeys and the traffic situation.

The Ministry for Sustainable Mobility has launched Your Journey, Your Say, a survey under the Malta in Motion programme. According to the announcement, accompanied by a press release and a photograph of the minister, responses will complement technical data with people’s experiences and help identify planning priorities.

Residents need about 15 minutes to complete it, while visitors need five. Findings are promised early next year.

The minister already has substantial research at his disposal on which to act.

Transport Malta’s 2021 annual report says the National Household Travel Survey collected information from more than 4,000 households to support modelling and policy development. The Transport Master Plan 2030 provides another framework for action.

Bonett’s initiatives over the past few years include offering drivers aged up to 30 €25,000 to surrender their licence for five years, alongside new park-and-ride facilities, additional bus routes and grants for e-bikes and scooters.

Delivery has been uneven, with some proposals still awaiting implementation.

Asked about uptake of the licence-surrender scheme, Bonett did not disclose figures.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s country report identifies persistent congestion and insufficient measures to discourage private car use. It highlights problems with public transport reliability, journey times and dedicated bus lanes.

Still, the minister wants further consultation to inform his decisions.

In the meantime, Transport Malta, which falls under his responsibility, continues to license tens of additional vehicles every day, including second-hand cars, adding further pressure to Malta’s restricted road network.