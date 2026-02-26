‘Free’ public transport reaches €100 million a year in subsidies as traffic gridlock worsens

Malta’s ‘free’ public transport system cost taxpayers almost €100 million in 2025, according to figures tabled in Parliament, the highest annual subsidy yet for the service operated by Malta Public Transport.

Replying to parliamentary questions by PN MP Chris Said, Transport Minister Chris Bonett confirmed that government payments this year reached close to the €100 million mark, a sharp increase on previous years and a figure that continues to rise annually.

The largest portion, €59 million, forms part of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) concession agreement signed with Spanish operator Autobuses de Leon, which owns Malta Public Transport. A further €31.2 million was paid to finance the ‘free’ Tallinja card scheme, allowing residents and visitors to travel without charge, while €3.2 million was allocated for investment in new buses.

The 2025 payout follows €84 million in subsidies in 2024, the majority again linked to PSO contractual fees.

Despite the escalating financial commitment, traffic congestion continues to worsen.

The free transport scheme, introduced in 2022, was intended to encourage commuters to abandon private cars and ease pressure on Malta’s road network. Instead, vehicle imports and private car use have continued to increase, with gridlock now described by experts as reaching unmanageable proportions.

According to the latest figures published by Minister Bonett, there were 542,000 valid Tallinja cards by the end of 2024, a number that closely mirrors Malta’s population. While the scheme is open to all residents and visitors, very few Maltese nationals are believed to rely on the public transport system regularly, with the majority of commuters reportedly consisting of non-Maltese residents.

Transport experts consulted by The Shift questioned whether the escalating subsidies represent value for money, given the absence of any measurable reduction in congestion. While free public transport exists in other EU countries, such as Luxembourg, Malta’s economic scale and infrastructure limitations differ significantly.

For now, the bill continues to rise , and so does traffic.