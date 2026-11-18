Transport Malta hired 217 people in 2025 under Transport Minister Chris Bonett and then chief executive Kurt Farrugia, the highest annual intake in figures going back to 2013. In the same year, congestion worsened across the island, where drivers lost the equivalent of almost four days to rush-hour traffic.

The regulator took on 84 more staff than in 2024, a 63% jump. The previous high was 157 hires in 2017. Transport Malta recorded 1,171 hires between January 2013 and October 2026, with almost a third coming in 2024 and 2025 alone.

Enforcement drove the largest share of the increase.

Transport Malta hired 78 enforcement officers in 2025, up from 47 the previous year. Hires in the Manager B grade nearly tripled, from seven to 20, while 11 people were hired at Senior Manager grade.

Pressure on the roads continued into 2026.

By the end of September, Malta had 468,367 licensed vehicles, a net increase of about 50 a day over three months. The chauffeur-driven fleet reached 6,071 cars, up almost 17% in a year. It kept growing in the quarter when tighter operating rules came into force.

Farrugia, a former aide to disgraced former PM Joseph Muscat, took over in 2024 on a pay package worth about €150,000 a year. Bonett removed Farrugia in June 2026. Former Labour chief executive Leonid McKay succeeded him.

The new figures were tabled in response to a question by PN MP Ivan Castillo.

He also asked where recruits came from and how many were hired through contractors.

No information was given.