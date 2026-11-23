The Court of Appeal has ordered a fresh review of a €110,000 parking charge imposed on the Preluna Hotel expansion in Sliema after finding that the Planning Authority and the planning tribunal misapplied the policy governing hotel parking.

In his judgment, Judge Mark Simiana upheld Preluna Ltd’s appeal and overturned the tribunal’s decision confirming the charge.

The tribunal must now assess the company’s offer to provide parking on Triq Ġużè Howard, about 81 metres from the hotel.

The PA initially imposed a €128,000 contribution to its Commuted Parking Payment Scheme for a shortfall of 18 spaces. It later reduced the charge to €110,000 after revising the shortfall to 16 spaces. Eleven of those spaces were attributed to additional bar and restaurant floor area that the authority considered capable of operating independently of the hotel.

The permit covers an extension and an upgrade from four to five stars at the Astra and Preluna site on Tower Road. The combined development includes 138 guest rooms, bars and restaurants, and a rooftop pool.

Preluna argued that it had spare parking nearby. The tribunal rejected the proposal because the policy allowed off-site parking only for hotels permitted to build more than two floors above the local plan’s height limit.

Judge Simiana ruled that the policy allows alternative transport measures, including off-site parking, to be considered where the required spaces cannot reasonably be provided on site.

Those measures require agreement from the PA and Transport Malta. He also pointed out that the policy expressly discourages payment instead of parking.

The tribunal must now decide whether the spaces Preluna offers are suitable.

The court did not rule on the company’s separate challenge to the number of spaces required and ordered the PA to pay the appeal costs.