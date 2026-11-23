The Malta Chamber has called for transparency and public accountability in tourism tax collection, while the government refuses to publish its agreement with the hoteliers’ lobby or disclose who earns what from the arrangement.

The Chamber’s intervention challenges the secrecy surrounding a system whose financial terms, contractor selection and safeguards remain beyond public scrutiny.

“The collection and administration of taxes, levies and statutory contributions are functions that should remain under the responsibility and oversight of the competent public authorities,” it said.

It described clear accountability, transparency and institutional responsibility as principles of good governance.

The Chamber did not directly name MHRA or demand its removal. But withholding the agreement prevents independent scrutiny of whether those principles are being observed.

The Shift’s original investigation revealed that MHRA signed its agreement with MTA in April 2026, weeks before the elections.

Neither the government nor MHRA has disclosed the payment formula. MHRA acknowledged requesting a review to prevent higher tariffs producing “any unintended benefit to MHRA”, without explaining its existing remuneration.

Questions about Nexra’s selection to operate the platform, providers’ fees and deductions from collections remain unanswered.

The Shift’s banking revelations established that payments are directed through an Irish account. MHRA insists MTA alone controls it.

Separately, operator objections raised concerns about commercially sensitive information becoming accessible to competitors.

The Chamber conditionally supported the revised contribution, insisting additional revenue must produce visible improvements in cleanliness, public spaces, infrastructure and the visitor experience.

It also sought seasonal sensitivity, particular consideration for Gozo and adequate transition time, alongside clarification of cruise charges, language-student exemptions and implementation rules.

MTA and the Finance Ministry have repeatedly declined to answer The Shift’s questions. MHRA says it has “nothing further to add”.

The government expects businesses to comply and visitors to pay more. It still refuses to disclose the terms governing the collection system- or what those administering it, including the MHRA receive.