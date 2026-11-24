Labour Party president Alex Sciberras stands to earn around €94,000 a year from two direct government appointments made since the May election, a contract obtained by The Shift through a Freedom of Information request reveals.

The larger of the two political appointments is a full-time policy consultancy at Chris Fearne’s Foreign Ministry, worth €74,163 a year in salary and allowances at 2026 rates.

Sciberras was engaged as a person of trust on a one-year contract effective from 4 June 2026, the day Fearne, currently under criminal proceedings, took his oath. The agreement is dated 6 August, about two months after the start date, and was signed on behalf of the government by Permanent Secretary Christopher Cutajar.

The contract puts Sciberras on a basic salary of €45,904, topped up by a €20,000 expertise allowance, €4,659 for a car, €2,000 for expenses and €1,600 for communications. The contract does not specify what foreign affairs expertise the allowance covers.

The contract requires the PL president to work an average of 40 hours a week. It says he must follow the minister’s instructions but leaves his specific responsibilities blank.

In October, Health Minister Ian Borg appointed Sciberras to chair the Embryo Protection Authority. The part-time board appointment adds approximately €20,000 a year. Sciberras said a board set up by Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana found no apparent conflict between the chairmanship and his Labour presidency. Sultana did not provide the written assessment when asked by The Shift.

Sciberras also practises law privately.

The disclosure comes as Labour insiders portrayed Sciberras in the media as a socialist standing by his principles in a reported dispute with Prime Minister Robert Abela over budget measures affecting non-EU workers.

Sciberras confirmed he had raised concerns about whether the measures were fair and proportionate, including the costs imposed on workers recruited to fill jobs in Malta.

He described his talks with Abela as frank and constructive. The Office of the Prime Minister denied a rift.