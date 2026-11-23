Momentum leader Arnold Cassola has asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Prime Minister Robert Abela over private talks with Judge Lawrence ‘Wenzu’ Mintoff about who should become Malta’s next chief justice.

In a complaint, Cassola said Abela replied to Mintoff, summoned him to Castille and discussed the appointment with him face to face. He asked Commissioner for Standards in Public Life Joseph Azzopardi to investigate what he described as unlawful and unethical conduct.

The complaint follows reports that Mintoff was referred for disciplinary proceedings after an investigation by Judicial Standards Commissioner Toni Abela. Cassola said the commissioner recommended Mintoff’s impeachment.

The dispute broke into the open in February when Mintoff sent a sworn letter to Cabinet ministers asking the prime minister to withdraw from talks on a successor to Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

Mintoff said Abela summoned him to Castille on 11 February and that their conversation continued on WhatsApp. He alleged that Abela told him accepting an Opposition nominee would upset Labour loyalists and strengthen PN leader Alex Borg.

The PN publicly proposed Mintoff later that month. The government backed Consuelo Scerri Herrera and then put forward Miriam Hayman as the appointment stalemate dragged on. The post requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Abela denied judicial interference and asked Azzopardi to investigate, including claims dating back to his time as a lawyer and MP. In July, Azzopardi ruled that the older claims fell outside the statutory one-year limit but said he would continue examining more recent allegations.

Cassola’s request now asks Azzopardi to examine the prime minister’s part in the same exchanges that led to disciplinary proceedings against Mintoff.