Moviment Graffitti has accused Gżira United FC president Sharlon Pace of lying to the public over the Manoel Island padel complex after the Lands Authority’s chief executive told a planning tribunal that the club had no current agreement with the authority for the site.

At a hearing on 10 November, Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella said the concession granted to the club in 1976 had been terminated in 1993. The project’s architect, Ruben Sciortino, argued that the old agreement became applicable again after the MIDI concession ended and the government regained control of the site.

Graffitti said Pace had maintained that he sought MIDI’s permission to file the planning application while the company still held the concession. The group argues that the club used the old agreement to justify turning the former Nicholl football ground into a private commercial venture on land the government has promised to turn into a national park.

The tribunal has asked the Lands Authority to clarify in writing whether it was consulted about the development, whether it gave consent and whether the club ever sought permission to sublet any part of the site. Vella told the tribunal that the land occupied by the former ground, clubhouse and courts was at least partly government-owned.

In July, the Planning Authority voted to sanction 20 padel courts already built without a permit and approve another 10. The board set a €25,000 planning gain, inclusive of the sanctioning fine, after its chairman rejected the case officer’s proposed €900 penalty.

Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Żminijietna appealed that decision.

The tribunal refused to suspend the permit in September while it hears the appeal.

Meanwhile, IK Padel is advertising 29 courts for paid bookings.

The complex is also due to host a tournament for former footballers, with proceeds going to The Malta Trust Foundation, chaired by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Pace sits on the organising committee as IK Padel’s representative.