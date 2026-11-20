Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of disgraced former PM Joseph Muscat, has been authorised to open a new Bank of Valletta account and use a Visa debit card to access up to €21,945 a year in living expenses, days after the Constitutional Court rejected his challenge to a freezing order in force since 2021.

The new Court of Criminal Appeal decree also authorises Schembri’s father Alfio, Kasco executive Malcolm Scerri and accountant Robert Zammit to open individual accounts on the same terms.

BOV will transfer the allowances into the four accounts each month, up to the annual cap for each man. The court ordered the bank to issue debit cards so they can withdraw money and make payments. The accounts carry no overdraft or credit facilities, and other deposits require court approval.

The freeze dates to their arraignment in March 2021 in proceedings linked to Kasco’s sale of printing equipment to Progress Press, the printing arm of Allied Newspapers, which publishes the Times of Malta.

The case includes charges of money laundering, fraud and corruption.

Prosecutors allege Schembri paid kickbacks to former Allied managing director Adrian Hillman. The current managing director, Michel Rizzo is also facing criminal procedures in his capacity as director. The accused deny wrongdoing.

Schembri also faces charges alongside the former prime minister and former minister Konrad Mizzi over the hospital concession to run three public hospitals. The government awarded the concession to Vitals Global Healthcare, which later passed it to Steward Healthcare. The charges include money laundering, soliciting bribes and criminal association. All three pleaded not guilty.

In the Electrogas case, Schembri, Mizzi and businessman Yorgen Fenech pleaded not guilty to charges brought after an inquiry into alleged illicit payments linked to 17 Black. A leaked document listed the Dubai company, owned by Fenech, as a prospective client of Schembri’s and Mizzi’s Panama companies.

The Shift reported in July that the Criminal Court had authorised the release of €21,945 in salary for 2025 and €1,828.75 a month from 2026, with the monthly payments subject to the court-appointed administrator’s approval. That ruling concerned the separate €12.63 million freeze imposed in the Electrogas proceedings.