Malta’s tax authority cut income tax assessments by €5.8 million after taxpayers challenged the findings of its audits, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.

The Malta Tax and Customs Administration revised 81 of the 91 objections it concluded between 2018 and 2025. In those 81 cases, the amount due fell by 55%, from €10.45 million to €4.69 million. The other 10 assessments stood, leaving a total of €6.4 million due across all 91 cases, down from an initial €12.16 million.

The figures cover cases concluded by the authority’s own Objections and Appeals Unit.

NAO auditors identified several reasons for the reductions.

Some taxpayers disputed earlier assessments they considered excessive, while other cases turned on differing interpretations of tax law. In some instances, taxpayers supplied documents during the objection process that auditors had lacked when they first assessed the amount due.

The tax authority told the NAO that its audit and objections teams met frequently to address these issues. The outcomes of those discussions were not documented. The NAO called for stronger quality checks across both stages.

The report also found that objections took about a year to resolve on average, while the median processing time was around six months.

As of March 2026, a further 56 income tax cases were still pending.

The NAO attributed some of the delay to the priority given to VAT objections.

It said the resulting delays in deciding income tax cases also held up the settlement and collection of tax liabilities.

The findings form part of a wider audit of how Malta verifies income tax returns.

Personal and corporate income tax brought in about €3.4 billion in 2025, just over half of all government tax revenue.