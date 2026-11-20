Cycling NGO Rota has criticised the lack of deadlines, measurable targets and dedicated funding in Transport Minister Chris Bonett’s new cycling strategy, warning that its proposals offer little basis for holding government accountable.

While welcoming the publication of the long-awaited National Cycling Strategy 2026–2036, the organisation said recognising cycling as legitimate transport would mean little unless commitments translated into improvements on the ground.

“A strategy without timelines, targets, or a budget is a strategy without accountability,” Rota said.

The document proposes a national cycling route network, infrastructure guidelines adapted from Dutch CROW standards, speed limits along cycling routes, training programmes and discussions on presumed liability.

Rota acknowledged that the proposals contain more detail than previous strategies and reflect recommendations made during the consultation process.

But it said the absence of implementation deadlines and financial commitments undermined the document.

“This is particularly concerning because the 2018 strategy included timelines,” the organisation said.

The 2018 strategy also included recurring targets: at least three urban safe cycling routes annually, one cycle-parking scheme each year and at least one additional cycling-monitoring unit annually. Those commitments do not appear in the replacement.

Rota questioned the emphasis on further studies and developing guidelines, warning that preparatory work must not become another excuse for delay.

“People need safe, connected routes now, not another decade of preparatory work,” it said.

The NGO called on the ministry to publish deadlines for every action, commit a dedicated, costed budget and establish measurable targets.

It also demanded annual progress reports identifying what had and had not been delivered, with infrastructure improvements proceeding alongside studies and consultations.

Rota said it would continue engaging with the ministry while scrutinising implementation.

“Malta does not need another strategy that looks good on paper,” it said, calling for political commitment, funding and action to make cycling safe and practical.