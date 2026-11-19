Higher work permit fees for third-country nationals, introduced by Labour, are expected to feed through to consumer prices in Malta next year, according to the European Commission’s latest economic forecast.

The Commission expects employers to pass on part of the higher cost to customers in 2027. It also expects the fees to slow the recruitment of foreign workers, on whom Malta still relies heavily to fill vacancies and sustain employment growth.

Inflation is forecast to rise from 2.5% this year to 3% in 2027. Average nominal pay per employee is projected to grow at the same rate next year, leaving average pay broadly flat in purchasing-power terms.

Higher international fuel prices are also feeding into the cost of transport, food and other services. Government subsidies have kept domestic energy prices steady, cushioning households and businesses from the direct impact of higher fuel prices abroad.

The Commission expects employment to grow by 4.2% this year, up from 3.9% in 2025, with foreign workers continuing to drive much of that increase. Growth is forecast to slow to 3.2% in both 2027 and 2028. Unemployment is projected to remain at 3.1%, with vacancies still high.

The higher permit fees also feature in Brussels’ assessment of Malta’s public finances.

Together with higher tourism taxes, they are expected to bring in additional revenue and help offset rising government expenditure, including the new €1,000 annual payment to eligible workers. The deficit is forecast to remain at 2.8% of GDP next year.

The Commission expects Malta’s economy to grow by 3.5% in 2027, down from 3.9% this year, as labour migration moderates and some fast-growing service industries mature. How much of the permit fee increase reaches consumers will depend on how much employers absorb. The forecast gives no estimate of the price impact by sector or of the share businesses will pass on.