Malta’s eco-tax routed through Ireland as government, MHRA, keep deal secret

Malta’s tourism eco-tax receipts, amounting to millions, are strangely being routed through an Irish bank account using a Nexra-operated platform, while the government and hoteliers’ lobby refuse to explain the contractor’s selection, payment arrangements or fees.

Payment instructions direct Maltese accommodation operators to an Irish Citibank account naming the Malta Tourism Authority as beneficiary. The portal’s privacy policy identifies Nexra Tech Malta Limited as its operator and Stripe as a payment processor.

Asked why a Maltese tax is collected through Ireland rather than a Maltese banking facility, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association did not explain.

“We emphasise that Eco-Contribution funds are received directly into an account controlled solely by MTA,” it said.

It did not clarify whether this is a conventional MTA bank account or a virtual collection account within a processor’s system, who authorised it, or what the intermediary’s charge is.

Nexra’s appointment places a private technology company set up less than a year ago within the administration of a statutory tax. Yet, the MHRA, led by 80-year-old businessman Tony Zahra, did not explain who selected it, whether there was a competitive process or what due diligence preceded its appointment.

The MHRA has expressly denied financial interests in Nexra.

“Neither MHRA nor any MHRA official or council member holds shares in Nexra, directly or indirectly, or has any other ownership or personal financial interest in Nexra.”

The denial leaves the selection process, contractual relationships and remuneration unexplained.

The Shift’s original investigation revealed that MHRA signed its agreement with MTA in April 2026, weeks before the elections. Its financial terms remain undisclosed.

Subsequent operator objections exposed fears that booking and occupancy information could become accessible to competitors.

MHRA said processing follows applicable data-protection requirements, without detailing access restrictions or monitoring.

It previously described its arrangement as linked to improvements in collections and acknowledged seeking a review to prevent higher tariffs producing “any unintended benefit to MHRA”.

ADPD has filed FOI requests seeking the agreement.

MTA and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s ministry have again declined to answer The Shift’s questions.

MHRA’s response to unanswered questions ended: “The MHRA has already commented on all other matters and has nothing further to add.”