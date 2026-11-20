Former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has met the organisers of a charity tournament at the disputed Manoel Island padel complex, giving the newly opened venue a publicity boost as a tribunal examines whether the Lands Authority consented to its development.

The tournament will bring former footballers to IK Padel’s courts in Gżira on 8 December. The event is free to attend, and organisers say all proceeds will go to The Malta Trust Foundation, which Coleiro Preca founded and chairs. The organisers met her ahead of the event to present the initiative.

Among them was Sharlon Pace, who sits on the organising committee as IK Padel’s representative. As president of Gżira United FC, Pace also filed the application to sanction the courts built without a permit on the former Nicholl football ground.

Days before the tournament was announced, it emerged that Lands Authority chief executive Robert Vella had told the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal that the football club had no current agreement with the authority for the site. He said the original concession was terminated in 1993. The project’s architect argued that the agreement became applicable again after the MIDI concession ended.

The tribunal asked the authority to clarify whether it had been consulted about the development, whether it had given its consent and whether the club had sought permission to sublet any part of the site. Vella testified that the land occupied by the former football ground, clubhouse and courts was at least partly government-owned. IK Padel is already advertising 29 courts for paid bookings, with prices starting at €7 per player.

The Planning Authority voted 11–1 in July to sanction 20 courts built without a permit and approve another 10. The board set a €25,000 planning gain, inclusive of the sanctioning fine, after its chairman described the case officer’s proposed €900 penalty as “ridiculous”.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffitti and Żminijietna appealed the decision. The tribunal declined to suspend the permit in September while it hears the case. The next hearing is scheduled for 12 January, more than a month after the charity tournament.