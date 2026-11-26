Malta’s hotel lobby – the MHRA is demanding explanations for the government’s latest tourism charges while refusing to disclose what it earns from its agreement to help administer the eco-tax.

The hoteliers’ lobby, led by president Tony Zahra and CEO Andrew Agius Muscat, is insisting on consultation and justification as members face higher bills announced by the Tourism Ministry. Yet requests for its secret government contract, payment formula and contractor costs remain unanswered.

In a statement, the MHRA attacked accommodation licence increases, arguing that these compound higher eco-tax and foreign-worker costs. It renewed demands for seasonal eco-tax rates and an April 2027 start, rather than January.

Industry sources described the MHRA’s position as “ heavilycompromised”, questioning its credibility while its own financial arrangement remains secret.

“You cannot run with the hares and the wolves at the same time,” a hotel owner told The Shift. “The government has played Tony Zahra, and he is not credible any longer.”

The Shift’s original investigation revealed that MHRA signed its agreement with MTA in April 2026, weeks before the elections.

Agius Muscat said it was “structured around measurable improvements in collection revenues against historical levels”, without explaining how those improvements translate into payments.

The MHRA also acknowledged seeking a review to prevent higher tariffs producing “any unintended benefit to MHRA”. It has not disclosed its existing remuneration.

Questions about Nexra’s selection, providers’ fees and access to operators’ information remain unanswered. The Shift documented operator objections over commercially sensitive data.

Its banking revelations established that payments are directed through an Irish account, which MHRA says MTA alone controls.

The MTA and the Finance Ministry have repeatedly declined to answer The Shift’s questions.

The new licensing charges announced today are separate from the eco-tax.

According to an MTA circular, as from January, the annual minimum hotel licence fee rises from €1,048.22 to €1,500 for five-star establishments, up 43%, and from €815.28 to €1,250 for four-star hotels, up 53%.

Three-star minimums rise 43% to €500. Two-star minimums increase from €174.70 to €500, up 186%, while one-star minimums jump from €100 to €500, up 400%.

Separate annual guesthouse and hostel contributions rise from €87.35 to €400, up 358%, before applicable discounts.

External classification signs will cost €450 each, replacing certificate charges of €35–€93.17 for hotels and €23.29 for guesthouses and hostels.