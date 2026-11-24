Prime Minister Robert Abela has appointed Giovanni Grixti to oversee Malta’s Secret Service, two months after the judge retired from the bench.

Grixti, considered close to Labour, had overturned Court orders to open two politically sensitive inquiries involving senior figures in disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s government, one into the Panama Papers and the other into the Vitals hospitals deal.

The three-year appointment took effect on 20 October and was published in the Government Gazette.

The law gives the prime minister the power to appoint the commissioner and determine his allowances. It requires no opposition consultation.

Grixti will review the use of surveillance powers, including warrants to intercept communications, and investigate complaints against the service. In qualifying cases, he can quash improperly issued warrants and recommend compensation.

The former Judge has a colourful past.

In January 2019, Grixti upheld appeals by Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and four others against an order to open a Panama Papers inquiry, ruling that the allegations lacked the detail required by law. That October, he overturned an initial order for a Vitals inquiry.

A fresh application led to the allegations being investigated by Magistrate Gabriella Vella and led to prosecutions including the former PM.

Grixti joins a growing list of retired judges given publicly funded posts under Labour.

Several have direct party ties, and some have been named to newly established oversight bodies. The appointments raise questions about how candidates are chosen and what taxpayers pay for roles taken up after judicial retirement.

Retired judge Grazio Mercieca, a former president of Labour’s Gozo section and adviser to former Gozo minister Anton Refalo, secured a seven-year appointment monitoring government advertising. His appointment letter, obtained by The Shift, sets a €72,000 annual salary, a €1,800 communications allowance and a chauffeur-driven car. The PN confirmed that Alex Borg was consulted and raised no objection.

Former Labour deputy leader Toni Abela became Standards Commissioner for the Judiciary on a package estimated at €105,000 a year. The Office of the President refused to release his employment contract. Retired judge Antonio Mizzi, whose wife Marlene was a Labour MEP, was appointed to chair the Council for the Teaching Profession and the newly established commission overseeing appointments and discipline in administrative tribunals, apart from a raft of other appointments.

Retired chief justice Joseph Azzopardi, Labour’s nominee for Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, was appointed in 2023 over opposition objections after Labour changed the law to allow a simple majority on the third parliamentary vote.