Five local councils in Malta and Gozo could struggle to pay their bills and may have to scale back future commitments if they fail to secure additional funding, recover money owed to them or retain the support of their creditors, auditors have warned.

Auditors flagged material uncertainty over the ability of Attard, Dingli, Kalkara, Victoria and Żebbuġ (Gozo) councils to continue operating. All five ended 2025 with short-term liabilities exceeding their short-term assets.

Attard had the largest shortfall among the five, at almost €707,000. The gap widened from €218,000 in 2023 to €543,000 in 2024 before deteriorating further last year. The council also recorded an operating deficit of almost €23,000 in 2025, leaving it with just €3,273 in accumulated retained earnings.

Dingli’s short-term gap widened to €280,459, more than five times its 2023 level.

In Gozo, Żebbuġ and Victoria, listed in the report as Rabat (Gozo), recorded shortfalls of €148,080 and €92,328, respectively. Both narrowed their gaps from the previous year.

Kalkara had the smallest short-term gap of the five, at €38,121. It was the only council among those reporting an operating deficit in 2025 without accumulated reserves to absorb the loss. Its accumulated losses stood at €11,432 at the end of the year.

Thirteen councils ended the year with negative working capital.

Mosta had the largest shortfall overall, at just over €1 million, up from €804,000 a year earlier.

The Local Government Division met 19 councils in 2026 to discuss their financial position. Those discussions highlighted difficulties controlling spending, delays in recovering money for projects co-financed by third parties and costs rising faster than income.

The National Audit Office called for closer monitoring of councils’ cash flow, recurring deficits and unpaid obligations, and for recovery measures where financial pressures emerge. It also said the formula used to distribute central government funding to local councils was under review.