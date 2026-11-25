The European Commission has told Malta to rein in spending after projecting that the government will have overshot its agreed spending path by about €1 billion by 2027.

The warning comes days after Central Bank Governor Alexander Demarco urged the government to rethink broad, open-ended energy subsidies.

In its formal opinion on the Budget presented by Clyde Caruana, the Commission said Malta’s plan was “at risk of material non-compliance” with the spending limits agreed with the EU Council. It asked the government to take corrective measures through the national budget process.

Brussels expects Malta’s net expenditure, the measure used to assess compliance with EU fiscal rules, to grow by 10.2% this year and 6.3% next year.

The Council’s recommended maximum is 5.8% in each year.

The 2027 overshoot alone falls within the annual tolerance. The accumulated gap since the 2023 baseline is projected to reach 3.7% of GDP by next year, more than six times the 0.6% threshold. That is the gap the Commission puts at roughly €1 billion.

Brussels also expects a bigger deficit than Finance Minister Clyde Caruana projected in October.

It forecasts 2.8% of GDP in both 2026 and 2027, against Caruana’s 2.6%, citing lower expected tax receipts and higher recurrent spending. Both forecasts put the deficit below the EU’s 3% reference value.

Energy subsidies are one area where the warnings from Brussels and the Central Bank converge.

The Commission expects the cost of keeping electricity and fuel prices frozen to reach 1.8% of GDP this year and 1.6% next year. The Council has urged Malta to make the support temporary and focus it on vulnerable households and energy-intensive firms.

As The Shift reported, Demarco warned last week that broad subsidies put pressure on public finances. He called for support to be “timely, targeted and temporary” and urged care over how it is withdrawn.

The Commission has left the choice of corrective measures to the government. It will look at what Malta has done when it publishes its next assessment in early June 2027.