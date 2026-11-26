Isla residents have documented widespread encroachment onto their seafront by restaurants and cafés, exposing the authorities’ failure to enforce planning permits despite government assurances that regular inspections are being carried out.

An interactive map published by residents’ group Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura (ATAL) combines Planning Authority records with photographic evidence showing how commercial establishments have effectively taken over large stretches of the public promenade.

The findings contradict assurances given in parliament earlier this month by Owen Bonnici, the minister responsible for lands, who insisted that officials regularly inspect establishments and warn operators exceeding their permitted boundaries.

According to ATAL, nine establishments hold permits covering only the space immediately outside their premises, yet their tables and chairs extend across the road onto the promenade.

In some instances, the encroachment has continued for decades.

Novita’ was refused permits for tables on the seafront in 2004 and 2007, yet its tables now line the quay.

Similarly, Il-Pirata was refused permission for outdoor tables on accessibility grounds, yet seating occupies parts of the promenade.

Three establishments – Aroy D, Jufu and Alice Springs – are reportedly subject to daily fines over unauthorised structures that remain standing.

The enforcement case concerning Alice Springs dates back to 1998, meaning the case has dragged on for 28 years.

Residents said the situation had deteriorated considerably since the pandemic, leaving pedestrians, particularly wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs, struggling to navigate their own seafront.

In several areas, public benches are surrounded by restaurant furniture, while tables have been placed dangerously close to tactile paving intended to guide visually impaired pedestrians.

“The paths left between the tables are so narrow that you sometimes have to queue to get through,” the residents’ group said.

“Children used to run and play here. Now that is impossible.”

ATAL is calling on the authorities to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations to physically mark the boundaries within which establishments are permitted to operate.

The minister’s parliamentary reply on 9 November failed to explain why these boundaries have still not been marked.

The initiative, endorsed by 24 other environmental organisations and residents’ groups, highlights a problem increasingly evident across Malta and Gozo, where private commercial interests are encroaching on public spaces with little effective enforcement.

Residents stressed that they were not seeking to prevent restaurants from operating but wanted the authorities to strike a fair balance between commercial activity and the public’s right to enjoy the seafront.