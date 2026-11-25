Planning Authority officials have recommended approval of a 122-home block in Nigret, Żurrieq, after the government endorsed a revised scheme that allowed developers to file separate applications for different parts of the site.

The Development Management Directorate is recommending that the Planning Authority grant full development permission to Best Deal Zurrieq Ltd, represented by Erskine Vella, subject to conditions. The PA will decide tomorrow.

The proposal, filed as PA/04990/25, is the largest of three residential applications in the wider Nigret scheme, which together account for 240 homes.

Known as Block D, it includes 23 maisonettes, 78 apartments and 21 penthouses, as well as 276 garages with room for 336 cars. The directorate calculated that the development required 141 parking spaces.

Under the scheme approved in 2024, the entire site had to be covered by a single comprehensive development application. The PA’s Executive Council approved a replacement scheme on 14 July, which the minister, Jonathan Attard, endorsed on 7 August.

It allows a separate application for each designated development area while requiring a coordinated design for public spaces.

In October, the PA granted outline permission for the wider scheme’s roads and public open spaces.

The revised scheme also changed how archaeology is handled.

The 2024 conditions barred the release of any part of the site, including roads, until a comprehensive archaeological survey was completed. The replacement requires heritage assessment at the full application stage and archaeological monitoring during works.

The case officer’s report records finds including tombs and cart ruts. An objector argued that part of the Block D site had yet to be investigated and that works should await an assessment of the entire area. The directorate said the portion identified fell outside the revised scheme boundary, while the monitoring conditions would cover the entire Block D application site.

During the May election campaign, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to protect public land added to development zones in 2006 from speculative development.

Lands Minister Owen Bonnici later said that access roads could cross public or private land and would be considered case by case.

The plans show vehicles entering Block D from the proposed extension of Triq Fra Gammari Zammit.

The directorate’s report does not establish who owns the land needed for the road or utility connections.

It states that specific Lands Authority clearance must be obtained before works proceed wherever government-owned or government-administered land is involved.