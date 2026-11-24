Foreign Minister Chris Fearne has yet to comment publicly after Ukraine claimed responsibility for drone strikes that sank a Russian warship in Benghazi and hit a freighter off Libya, just a few kilometres from Malta.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation, while Italy has warned that the attacks risk destabilising Libya.

By Tuesday, two days after the strikes, the Foreign Ministry had issued no public statement. It remains unclear whether Malta backs the UN’s call or has raised the attacks with Libyan authorities. The silence comes days after Fearne told a conference in Naples that Mediterranean countries must work together to shape the region’s future.

Home Affairs Minister Glenn Bedingfield dismissed initial reports that the damaged freighter was Maltese-flagged. He said it was likely the Russian-registered Ascalon and warned that the attacks raised serious concerns about Mediterranean security.

Kyiv identified the ship as the Angara, which it said Russia used to carry weapons. The vessel’s identity remains disputed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the operation sank the Russian missile corvette Merkury at its berth.

Benghazi is both a naval base and a commercial port.

In October, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg led a Maltese delegation there for talks with eastern Libyan military leader Saddam Haftar and discussions on trade, energy and infrastructure.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the fighting had come dangerously close to Italy and warned that further escalation could undermine efforts to stabilise Libya.

The UN mission urged restraint and warned against turning Libya into a battleground for foreign conflicts.

The attacks follow the March incident in which the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz caught fire and drifted between Libya and Malta.

Moscow blamed a Ukrainian drone strike. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that incident.