Transport Malta handed out nearly €800,000 in direct contracts for advertising, media and campaign production in six months under then-chief executive Kurt Farrugia. Two companies owned by Anton Attard and Mark Grech, known as ‘il-Guru’, secured €179,200 between them.

An analysis by The Shift identified 70 entries worth €787,818 excluding VAT between July and December 2025. The authority’s awards appeared in the Government Gazette more than 10 months after the period closed.

As chief executive of Malta Enterprise, before taking over Transport Malta in August 2024, Farrugia signed contracts with Grech and Attard under which the government agency agreed to pay Greatt €50,000 per series of Shark Tank. The Shift obtained the signed contracts through a Freedom of Information request.

Mediahut Solutions took €124,700 across five awards, including €76,700 to promote Transport Malta campaigns through national television shows. The Gazette does not name the shows in that package. Separate awards covered The Voice Kids (€15,000), MasterChef (€23,000 across two orders) and Tipping Point (€10,000). Greatt took €54,500 across three awards, including €20,000 for advertising and a campaign area at AfterSun Festival Malta.

Transport Malta also awarded €9,000 to Vsquared for Family Feud, €9,990 to Dot Media and Consultancy for 37 editions of Awla, shown on Labour’s ONE tv and €9,750 to Peter Pierre Borg for adverts during On D Road. Red-U Media secured €9,950 for a package covering Morning Mix, Strada Rjali and social media.

The PN’s Media.link Communications secured €36,950 across three orders for NET TV adverts. A separate safety-at-sea campaign bought radio spots on Vibe FM (€7,632), Bay Radio (€6,631), NET FM (€5,229) and ONE Radio (€5,088). The authority also placed safety-at-sea adverts in the Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, MaltaToday and Il-Mument.

The TV awards add to public funding already flowing to local productions through the Film Commission. As The Shift previously reported, WasteServ separately awarded Mediahut €65,000 for advertising and product placement on MasterChef and Tipping Point. Together, the two agencies awarded €98,000 in contracts explicitly naming those programmes.

Across all suppliers, Transport Malta listed €560,735 for advertising and promotional placements, including just over €200,000 for television and packages that included TV. A further €227,083 went on campaign production and management. That included two €9,800 awards to Turi Ltd for animated road safety cartoons. Both entries carry the same description under different contract references, leaving it unclear what work each covered.