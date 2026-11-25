Transport Minister Chris Bonett’s offer of €25,000 to young drivers willing to give up their licences for five years failed to yield a single grant award, Transport Malta officials told The Shift.

The officials described the results as dismal.

Bonett, who had been postponing giving details of the scheme for more than a year, admitted in parliament that the response had fallen short of his expectations and said the government would review the scheme. He gave no figures for how many people applied, how many applications were approved or how many drivers handed in their licences.

The admission comes more than a year after Bonett unveiled the idea as a flagship measure in a package of 45 proposals to tackle traffic congestion.

The original plan offered drivers €25,000 over five years to surrender both their driving licence and their car’s number plate.

That version ran into opposition within government before it could get off the ground.

As The Shift previously reported, the Finance Ministry withheld approval for the proposed €15 million outlay. Bonett confirmed in July 2025 that the scheme had been put on hold after missing its June 2025 launch target. He disputed that funding was behind the delay and said the plan needed rethinking.

The scheme that eventually opened in January 2026 was restricted to drivers aged 30 or under. Its budget was cut to €5 million, enough for up to 200 grants at €5,000 a year for five years. Transport Malta sources had already warned that the scaled-down scheme would have little effect on congestion.

In February, Bonett told parliament that applications accounted for more than half the available funding. By early November, Transport Malta was still telling the media that applicants would receive letters informing them whether they had been approved or rejected in the coming weeks.

The government has yet to publish a tally.

Bonett has now promised a review of a scheme he first announced in March 2025, put on hold that summer and relaunched with a third of the proposed budget.

Transport Malta officials say that, for all the publicity and the promise of €25,000 per driver, the scheme has yet to produce a single award.