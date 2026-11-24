Carnival enthusiasts face another delay in their 13-year wait for a permanent home in Marsa after the government confirmed that €15 million in EU funds earmarked for the project would be redirected to other projects.

Culture Minister Malcolm Paul Agius Galea told parliament on Monday that archaeological discoveries during excavation meant the original completion target for the Marsa Arts and Culture Hub would have to change. He gave no new date.

The minister said demolition and excavation began in January. Workers uncovered what was identified as the largest Punic quarry ever found, as well as Punic and Roman catacombs and a British-era water tunnel. The site is still being examined for further remains.

Agius Galea said the funds would be redirected to avoid losing EU funds.

The government could apply again under a future EU funding programme, he said.

Nationalist MP Michael Piccinino had asked the minister to table the financing agreement and give the project’s milestones and deadlines. The reply supplied neither the agreement nor a revised timetable.

This is the second time EU funding earmarked for the project has been redirected.

Labour first promised a dedicated Carnival Village in its 2013 manifesto, with workshops and storage for float builders. The complex was due to open in 2017, but the original funding was diverted after years of delays on the watch of Minister Owen Bonnici.

In November 2024, Bonnici relaunched plans for a broader cultural hub, adding rehearsal and performance spaces alongside carnival workshops and announcing around €15 million in EU funding. A year later, he blamed a tender appeal for holding up excavation.

By February this year, carnival groups were again relying on temporary tents erected on rented land in Marsa.

Thirteen years after the first pledge, they still have no date for moving into permanent workshops.