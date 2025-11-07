Owen Bonnici blames court delays for 12-year-old Marsa arts hub project

Plans for a long-promised cultural hub in Marsa, first announced in 2013, remain stalled, with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici now attributing the latest setback to a court challenge over a public tender.

The project, which was intended to provide space for carnival float builders and local rock bands, was initially slated for completion in 2017. Twelve years and several missed deadlines later, no construction has begun.

Responding to questions in Parliament from Opposition MP Charles Azzopardi, Bonnici confirmed that work on the Marsa Culture and Arts Hub has yet to commence. The minister stated that the process was delayed due to an appeal lodged by one of the bidders regarding the excavation contract.

The dispute centres on the award of a €3.4 million tender to SB Marine Works JV, a consortium that includes Bonnici Brothers, a company previously represented by Prime Minister Robert Abela in his legal practice. The company is now a client of Ryan Pace, the prime minister’s former assistant at his private legal office.

Rival bidder Green Buildings Solutions Ltd filed an appeal, arguing that its lower bid of €3.1 million should have been selected instead.

The court is expected to issue a ruling later this month. However, even if the judgment is delivered swiftly, a decision in favour of the appellant could force the government to restart the tendering process entirely.

The Marsa hub was one of several cultural infrastructure projects announced under Bonnici’s tenure as culture minister and one of the Labour Party’s longest-serving ministers. Initial efforts to identify a suitable site, led by veteran musician and government consultant Willie Mangion, failed to produce results, and EU funds originally earmarked for the project were later reallocated to avoid forfeiture.

After several years of inactivity, Bonnici relaunched the project in 2024, promising that work would soon begin. Yet, more than a year later, the site remains untouched. Approximately €15 million in new EU funding has been allocated for the initiative.

The delays have drawn growing frustration from carnival enthusiasts and members of Malta’s rock music community, who continue to press the minister over his repeated assurances. Each carnival season, the absence of progress is met with renewed criticism.

In the meantime, the Arts Council has distributed around €1 million annually in grants to local rock bands, a move that some observers view as an attempt to placate the affected groups.

Pressed in parliament for an updated completion date, Bonnici declined to provide a new timeline.