Maltese businessman Rodrick Grech, who is fighting extradition to Spain in a €153 million fuel fraud and money laundering investigation, was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 over his alleged role in transporting Libyan fuel to Europe. The US lifted the sanctions in December 2021.

Maltese police arrested Grech yesterday at the Santa Venera premises of Six Seven Eight Ltd, a company a United Nations panel identified him as owning in 2016. Inspector Roderick Spiteri told the court that Spanish authorities had issued a European Arrest Warrant the previous day and that Malta received it through the Schengen Information System.

Grech cooperated with the police and did not challenge the validity of his arrest, but declined to consent to being surrendered to Spain.

Prosecutors opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the risk that he could abscond. His lawyers pointed to his business and family ties in Malta and suggested he could be required to report to a police station twice a day.

The defence argued that the Spanish case was still at the investigative stage and questioned why authorities had sought Grech’s surrender when they could have requested an interview by video link.

The prosecution said the investigation could still lead to charges.

Grech is one of two Maltese suspects in the Spanish investigation. Investigators suspect the network used a Bulgarian-registered company and 14 Spanish shell companies to evade VAT on fuel sold in Spain. They believe fuel released from a tax warehouse was falsely declared as exports and that proceeds were routed through companies in Bulgaria, Malta and Italy to conceal their origin. The €153 million is the amount the wider network is suspected of laundering between 2021 and 2024.

A decade earlier, UN investigators identified Grech as the contact for 360 Marine Trading Ltd, the Maltese company that chartered the Mechanik Chebotarev. The tanker was impounded near Zuwarah, Libya, in September 2015 on suspicion of fuel smuggling. The UN panel said it had yet to load fuel when it was seized. The panel also reproduced a domain registration record showing Grech registered Petroplus’s website using Six Seven Eight Ltd as his organisation.

The US Treasury sanctioned Grech alongside Darren Debono, Gordon Debono and three others in February 2018. It alleged that Grech transported Libyan fuel to European ports, where it was sold using falsified certificates to conceal its origin. The US Treasury removed Grech from its sanctions list on 21 December 2021, saying circumstances no longer warranted his inclusion. It gave no specific reason.

The Maltese court account identifies Six Seven Eight’s offices as the place of Grech’s arrest.

Any role for the company in the Spanish investigation remains unclear.