Two managers for every three administrative staff at the BCA

Malta’s construction regulator has 56 employees in management grades against 81 administrative staff, according to figures tabled in parliament, putting its staffing structure under fresh scrutiny following reports of politically connected recruitment.

Infrastructure, Planning and Employment Minister Jonathan Attard disclosed that the Building and Construction Authority employs 41 people in top management, another 15 in middle management and 81 in administrative grades.

He answered a parliamentary question from Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg.

The figures amount to roughly two managers for every three administrative employees. Management accounts for almost 41% of the 137 employees listed.

Top management alone outnumbers middle management by almost three to one.

The disclosure follows a series of reports by The Shift on how the BCA has become a destination for the minister’s political associates and canvassers.

The Shift reported that Deborah Felice, a longstanding Attard canvasser, had secured an annual package worth around €70,000 as Head of Customer Care.

Sources told The Shift that she continued working primarily from the minister’s offices rather than reporting regularly to the authority.

Lawyer Ivan Meli, another associate of Attard, was reported to be receiving a chief officer package approaching €90,000 while continuing to work extensively from the ministry.

Former Joseph Muscat aide Ronnie Vella was reportedly absorbed into the BCA following Attard’s intervention, with sources questioning his precise responsibilities.

The same report cited sources saying Matthew Zammit, known as “Il-Funk”, worked from Labour headquarters during the election campaign while remaining on the authority’s payroll.

Labour executive candidate Philip Gatt was promoted from customer care official to senior executive before the election, despite his criminal record.

Meanwhile, the BCA has continued to face criticism over its failure to bring order to the construction industry.