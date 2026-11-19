More than five months after Malcolm Paul Agius Galea took office, boards across the Arts Ministry are still waiting to learn whether they will be retained or replaced, holding up decisions at public agencies and frustrating officials in the Cabinet Office, The Shift is informed.

Sources said members of existing boards submitted their resignations to Agius Galea, as is customary when a new minister takes over, and have yet to be told where they stand. They said some decisions requiring board approval have been put on hold, while some chief executives have gone ahead without their boards’ consent.

The delays have become a source of frustration within the Office of the Prime Minister, particularly in the Cabinet Office. Government sources said officials and agency heads are still unclear about who has the authority to make decisions that would ordinarily go before a board.

Festivals Malta illustrates the problem.

Wayne Sammut, an ally of Prime Minister Robert Abela and a member of Labour’s executive committee, has been reported as the successor to chairman Aaron Zahra. The Shift is informed that Agius Galea has yet to issue Sammut’s appointment letter.

The Shift asked Agius Galea how many boards he had formally reappointed since taking office on 4 June and what was holding up the appointments. He did not reply.

The ministry’s portfolio includes Arts Council Malta, the Malta Film Commission, Heritage Malta and PBS, whose editorial board had already faced questions over whether it was carrying out its duties.

The delays come as Agius Galea faces calls to resign or be reassigned over his remarks questioning artists’ reliance on public funding and arguing that creativity should follow certain “norms”. An open letter backed by 56 organisations and 3,327 individuals was submitted to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Agius Galea pledged to rebuild trust, and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association maintained its call for him to go.