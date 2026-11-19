The Nationalist Party has demanded publication of the government’s undisclosed eco-tax agreement with the hoteliers’ lobby, insisting that ministers must explain who administers the revenue, what it costs and how it is supervised.

Responding to The Shift, a PN spokesman placed responsibility squarely on the government, which continues to withhold the agreement despite questions about remuneration, commercial data and the involvement of private contractors.

“It is the Government which has the responsibility to disclose the agreement and clarify the responsibilities assigned, any costs involved, and the safeguards ensuring proper oversight and accountability,” the spokesman said.

The Shift’s original investigation revealed that MHRA signed its agreement with the Malta Tourism Authority in April 2026, weeks before the elections. Its financial terms remain undisclosed.

The PN said tourism shadow minister Alex Perici Calascione had raised the matter in Parliament, seeking urgent clarification after operators expressed uncertainty and concern.

The spokesman said the party respected MHRA’s role in representing its members but stressed that accountability for arrangements involving public revenue rested with the government.

The statement stopped short of describing MHRA’s dual role as a conflict of interest or demanding its removal from tax administration.

The Shift has documented operator objections, including fears about competitors accessing booking and occupancy information.

Questions also remain about Nexra’s selection to operate the platform, providers’ fees and the decision to route payments through an Irish account. MHRA says the account is controlled solely by MTA and denies ownership or personal financial interests in Nexra.

Yet neither those assurances nor Tourism Minister Jo Etienne Abela’s dismissal of conflict concerns have been accompanied by publication of the contract.

ADPD has filed FOI requests seeking disclosure.

The PN spokesman said every additional euro must improve tourism infrastructure and communities bearing tourism’s pressures, through a transparent mechanism.

MTA and the Finance Ministry have repeatedly declined to answer The Shift’s questions. MHRA says it has “nothing further to add”.

The Opposition’s demand leaves ministers facing a simple test: publish the terms they expect the public to trust.