Mega-developer Stivala Group is seeking €40 million from bond investors to help buy Sliema’s Townsquare site for €103.5 million. With the revised planning permit issued and no appeal against it, the 28-storey development can proceed.

The Planning Authority approved the revised plans in July, retaining the residential tower and increasing the number of apartments from 159 to 234. Following a Court of Appeal ruling, the proposed 88-room hotel on land designated as public open space was dropped, and a pavilion included in earlier plans was reinstated.

As The Shift previously reported, developer Michael Stivala reached a confidential agreement with 14 objectors, who undertook to withdraw their opposition. Stivala later said the agreement was needed to bring the long-running dispute to a close.

The group’s bond prospectus puts a price on the 12,750-square-metre site, which includes the former Malta Union Club and Villa Drago. An €8 million deposit has already been paid, with another €40 million due when the final deed is signed. The prospectus describes the acquisition as still pending.

The bond offer is the first tranche of a secured bond programme of up to €75 million. The bonds carry annual interest of 5.30% and mature in December 2036. After estimated expenses of €1 million, the proceeds would cover €39 million of the payment due at signing.

The sellers would still be owed €55.5 million after the deed is signed.

Stivala would pay €15 million each November from 2027 to 2029, followed by €10.5 million in November 2030. The sellers would retain a special privilege over the Townsquare site until the balance is paid. The bond issue is secured against three other group properties valued at €80 million in total.

The first €15 million instalment falls due a month after an existing €45 million Stivala bond matures in October 2027. The group says it intends to refinance that debt. If the purchase falls through, the offer terms allow Stivala to use the proceeds to partly repay the existing bond and allocate up to a third to general corporate funding.

The approved development also includes offices, shops and 865 parking spaces and garages.

In August, the Environment and Resources Authority issued a permit for disposal at sea linked to further excavation for works including lift pits, reservoirs and tower crane bases.