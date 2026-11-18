Finance Minister Clyde Caruana supplied parliament with incorrect information that Labour MP Nigel Vella used to count a €9,000 payment among Joe “Spider” Farrugia’s earnings – money the employers’ association says Farrugia never received.

The disputed claim emerged from Vella’s pursuit of Farrugia’s public appointments after the former Malta Employers’ Association director general returned his national honour in protest at Yorgen Fenech’s acquittal.

Vella sought information across 22 government portfolios, repeatedly asking ministers about Farrugia’s board memberships and remuneration.

Caruana’s reply, issued on 11 November, identified Farrugia as one of two people nominated by employers’ organisations in 2023 for three-year terms on the Malta Development Bank board. It stated that the role paid €9,000 annually.

But Malta Employers says Farrugia declined the nomination, never served on the board and never received its remuneration. He instead continued representing employers on the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development without payment, the association said.

Caruana’s answer omitted the distinction between nomination and service. Vella used the disputed sum in public claims about Farrugia’s earnings from government boards.

Without it, the combined annual rates quoted for four other appointments fall from €23,200.27 to €14,200.27.

The association also rejected the portrayal of Farrugia’s representative duties as personal appointments, stressing that he serves on behalf of employers and constituted bodies.

Farrugia returned his Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika after expressing his loss of faith in the republic.

Asked by The Shift why he was persistently scrutinising Farrugia, Vella denied personal animosity.

“I have no hard feelings towards the person involved,” he said.

“I am simply exercising my duty as a Member of Parliament on matters which are relevant to the public.”

His denial left the reason for singling out Farrugia unexplained.

Malta Employers’ statement now directly contradicts the financial information the Finance Minister supplied and Vella used against him.