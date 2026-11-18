Nearly 335,000 income tax returns were still outstanding in July, some dating back to 1999, as the Auditor General questioned whether Malta’s late-filing penalties do enough to get taxpayers to submit their returns.

A performance audit by the National Audit Office (NAO) found that 260,124 personal income tax returns and 74,741 corporate returns for assessment years between 1999 and 2025 remained outstanding as of July 2026.

Companies were particularly slow to file. Fewer than half of the corporate returns due for the 2025 assessment year were submitted on time. Some were filed late, but four in ten were still outstanding when the data was extracted.

Among individuals required to file a return, 78.4% met the deadline, up from 73.3% in 2023. Both the personal and corporate filing rates for 2025 fell short of the 90% international benchmark cited by the auditors.

A company that files up to six months late faces a €50 penalty, while an individual faces a €10 charge. The penalties rise with the length of the delay and reach €1,500 for companies and €500 for individuals after five years.

The NAO found that the penalties become due when a taxpayer files the missing return or the Malta Tax and Customs Administration issues an estimated assessment. That can leave years between a missed deadline and a penalty becoming payable. The authority had yet to formally assess whether its penalties improved compliance.

The auditors also found that years of irregular maintenance had affected the reliability of taxpayer registers.

Some foreign employees, for instance, had been recorded as required to file in subsequent years after missing a return in their first year of residence, even when their circumstances no longer required them to file.

The authority has started cleaning up its registers, and between August 2024 and March 2026, it removed 2,092 personal taxpayer accounts that it had classified as dormant.

Income tax brought in around €3.4 billion in 2025, accounting for just over half of government tax revenue.

The NAO called on the authority to review its penalties, follow up more systematically when returns are overdue and set clear responsibilities for keeping taxpayer records up to date.