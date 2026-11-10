Archaeologist replaces engineer at energy regulator – The Shift report confirmed

An archaeologist is replacing an engineer at the helm of Malta’s energy and water regulator, confirming what The Shift reported almost a month ago.

Edward Calleja’s confirmed appointment as chief executive of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) corroborates The Shift’s 12 October report identifying him as Maria Aquilina’s replacement.

The appointment, now confirmed officially by the regulator, puts an archaeologist in charge of the regulator’s executive operations following the departure of an engineer with energy sector experience.

Calleja previously worked at QP, the project management company within the Corinthia Group. As The Shift reported, his published biography listed qualifications in Classics and Archaeology and experience in heritage, surveying and management. It identified no experience in energy or water regulation.

Aquilina, a longstanding aide to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, left REWS less than a year after taking office.

Sources told The Shift she cited personal reasons but had clashed with ministry officials over alleged interference, including pressure to prioritise requests from Dalli’s constituents.