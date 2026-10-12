Dalli’s trusted aide leaves regulator after clash over interference

Maria Aquilina, a longstanding trusted aide to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, left her post as chief executive of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services after an alleged clash over ministry interference, sources within REWS told The Shift.

Aquilina, an engineer by profession, stepped down several weeks ago, less than a year after taking office. Her departure has not been publicly explained, and no announcement by the ministry or regulator could be located.

REWS sources said that although Aquilina cited ‘personal reasons’ for her departure, the real reason appears to have been severe interference in her work, particularly by officials from Miriam Dalli’s ministry.

‘Aquilina was put under intense pressure, particularly during the election period, to prioritise the minister’s constituents and accommodate their requests as much as possible,’ REWS sources insisted.

They described the disagreement as concerning routine ministry interference in the regulator’s work and said Aquilina decided not to continue in the role.

Her departure is particularly significant given her longstanding relationship with Dalli.

Aquilina worked for years as a person of trust and consultant to the minister before taking the helm at REWS.

According to the law, REWS is supposed to operate independently of the government.

REWS has not yet announced Aquilina’s departure. Its webpage lists Phyllis Micallef as acting chief executive, without explaining the change.

The Shift is also informed that Edward Calleja, an archaeologist who worked until recently at QP, the project management company within the Corinthia Group, has been appointed to replace her.

QP’s published biography identifies Calleja as a graduate in Classics and Archaeology, with experience in cultural heritage, surveying and management. It does not identify any experience in energy or water regulation.

It is not known how Calleja was selected for the post or by whom.