Courts are not there to pass on messages – Chamber of Advocates

The Chamber of Advocates has expressed its disappointment at the prime minister’s statements on Sunday in which he said it was important that the Courts send a strong message to society with harsher sentences.

The Chamber said it was not the Court’s role to send a message to anyone but only to decide the merits of those cases pending before them, independently and impartially, by applying the law against everyone, without exception.

Following the murder of a Turkish woman in Gzira and the unprovoked attack on a group of four boys by a gang of youths in Valletta, Prime Minister Robert Abela called for harsher sentences by the courts to send a message to society.

While speaking in Birkirkara on Sunday, the prime minister added that he had chatted with a magistrate who told him that even when the lower courts imposed harsh sentences, they were inevitably reduced on appeal, citing previous judgments.

In a statement the following day, the Chamber said: “Anyone who makes generic statements about how the courts should have decided certain cases without a detailed analysis of the evidence and submissions made to the Court cannot but give a superficial evaluation.”

It is up to the politicians to legislate and the judges to then apply the laws, the Chamber added.

As for the conversation between the prime minister and a member of the judiciary on matters related to their functions, the Chamber reminded the prime minister that this was not allowed by the code of ethics of the Bench unless authorised by the Chief Justice. The Chamber stressed that this was a fundamental principle that must always be respected.

This same point was underscored by Repubblika, who said in a statement that it was shocked by the prime minister’s claim.

The Rule of Law NGO pointed out that the code of ethics for judges and magistrates states that they: “Shall not communicate in private with members of the Executive on any matter connected with their duties or functions except through or after express consultation with the Senior Magistrate and/or with the Chief Justice.”

The fact that the prime minister spoke of this abuse with such levity shows how little he cares for the basic principles of ethics in public life and the public institutions’ autonomy, the organisation said.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Abela’s abuse of power.