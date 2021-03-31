Degiorgio brothers want their request for a presidential pardon taken ‘seriously’

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio have said they have heard nothing regarding their request for a presidential pardon, which they expected to be “treated seriously and expeditiously”, according to a statement issued through their lawyer William Cuschieri.

The two brothers are accused of planting the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. The third hitman charged, Vince Muscat (Il-Koħħu), reached a deal in which he received a reduced sentence to tell all he knows about the murder.

Earlier this month, the two brothers requested a presidential pardon (George Degiorgio on 10 March and Alfred Degiorgio on 22 March). In their request to the President, the two brothers and “to give all the information they have in connection with the said accusations and with other crimes which happened in the past”.

The brothers said they would be providing “solid and credible evidence” as opposed to hearsay, clearly referring to the pardon given to Vince Muscat.

“Such information should lead to a mastermind who was a government Minister and a middleman in the case of the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia. With regard to such persons, no proceedings were taken and they were not given a presidential pardon,” the brothers said.

They added they also have “direct information” which shows the involvement of a mastermind who was a government Minister and of a sitting government Minister in another case where a very serious crime was committed.

The Degiorgios claim they are “seriously concerned” about whether their requests can be considered “serenely and with justice” because there exists at least the possibility of an actual conflict of interest for those who according to law should grant their recommendation about requests.

“The State has to be in a position to listen to the information they have and not be hindered from hearing such information due to conflicts,” according to the Degiorgios.

The Caruana Galizia family has made it clear that presidential pardons for the two should not be granted, saying full justice can only be served if the journalist’s killers receive the punishment that fits their crime:

“Crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given too much for that.”

“Past crimes should not be cashed as currency for killers to buy their way out of justice for murder.”