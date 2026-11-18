The number of non-EU children using Malta’s free childcare scheme rose by almost 18% in 2025, even as the number of Maltese children fell, according to figures published on Wednesday by the National Statistics Office.

The figures come weeks after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana hit the panic button, using his 2027 budget speech to announce that many non-EU workers applying for childcare from next year will have to pay for a service they can currently access for free.

The scheme served 9,461 children last year, up 185 from 2024. The number of non-EU children rose by 253, from 1,417 to 1,670, accounting for more than half of the overall increase. The number of Maltese children fell by 48 to 6,947, while the number of children from other EU countries fell by 15 to 843.

Non-EU children accounted for 17.7% of those using the scheme, up from 15.3% a year earlier. Among the nationalities listed by the NSO, the largest increase was among Indian children, whose numbers rose from 272 to 384. The number of Filipino children rose from 322 to 383.

Under Caruana’s budget plan, free childcare for new applicants will generally be limited to Maltese citizens, EU citizens living in Malta and people who meet the criteria for long-term resident status. Families already using the scheme will retain access until their children age out. Refugees and people with subsidiary or temporary protection will also retain access, the government later clarified.

Caruana grouped the childcare restrictions with changes to free public transport, a benefit for workers on atypical hours and higher administrative fees. He projected that the four measures would yield a combined €46 million a year in savings and additional revenue. His speech gave no separate estimate for the childcare measure.

The free scheme was introduced by Clyde Caruana when in charge of JobsPlus