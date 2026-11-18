The Office of the Prime Minister directly orchestrated publicity marking Robert Abela’s 2,500 days in office as a calculated dig at his predecessor Joseph Muscat and his political legacy, The Shift is informed.

The exercise, promoted through Labour’s media, presents Abela as the party’s second-longest-serving prime minister after Dom Mintoff, pushing Muscat into third place.

Labour sources told The Shift that the publicity was intended to elevate Abela above the disgraced former Labour leader, whose departure followed the political crisis surrounding the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Muscat announced his resignation in December 2019 and left office in January 2020, when Abela succeeded him.

ONE’s report, published on Tuesday, went beyond recording the milestone. It highlighted Abela’s electoral victories and credited his administration with maintaining stability through the pandemic, the Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East.

It also praised the government for shielding households and businesses from rising prices, presenting a favourable account of Abela’s almost seven years in power.

The publicity follows earlier episodes in which Abela sought to distance himself from Muscat while avoiding an outright rupture with his predecessor’s loyal supporters.

In August 2024, Abela dismissed questions about Muscat as concerning “the past” and emphasised his own leadership. He also said he would leave the political scene when his time was over, warning against attempts to turn back the clock.

That same period saw Abela discourage a return to Labour’s past as Muscat ally Jason Micallef pursued the party’s deputy leadership.

Earlier, in 2022, reports linked Manuel Cuschieri’s removal from ONE Radio to his repeated defence of Muscat and disagreements with Abela.

More recently, Abela rebuffed Muscat’s criticism of the timing of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry by pointing out that Muscat’s own administration had established it.

Yet Abela has repeatedly balanced such distancing with public praise, calling Muscat a dear friend and expressing high esteem for him.

The latest publicity places their competing legacies back in focus, using longevity in office to promote Abela’s standing within Labour.