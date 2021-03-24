‘Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers should not be pardoned’ – family

Reacting to the request for a presidential pardon by Alfred and George Degiorgio, two brothers accused of planting the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017, family members insisted “full justice” must be served.

In a statement, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said full justice can only be served if Caruana Galizia’s killers receive the punishment that fits their crime: “The murder of a mother by criminals who were willing to blow up her family with her to make sure she is killed.”

“Crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given too much for that.”

Justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia means her murderers should not be pardoned, the statement adds. “Past crimes should not be cashed as currency for killers to buy their way out of justice for murder.”

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio are seeking a blanket presidential pardon for “any crime that they could have ever committed or been involved in”. George Degiorgio is also asking for a pardon for his partner, Anca Adelina Pop, who is facing charges of money laundering.

In exchange, the brothers say they will provide evidence that would lead to two further arraignments in the Caruana Galizia case, referring to a former minister who ordered the murder and a middleman. They also say in their request that they are ready to provide evidence on an unsolved murder, which is not named.

They then each offer different information on a number of crimes. George Degiorgio says he would reveal evidence on two crimes involving bombs that were carried out recently and his brother says he would reveal the name of a former minister, a sitting minister and “all persons involved” in relation to “attempted aggravated theft and murder”.

The brothers said they would be providing ‘solid and credible evidence’ as opposed to hearsay, referring to the pardon given to Vince Muscat (Il-Koħħu).

Middleman Melvin Theuma was also given a pardon (a unilateral decision taken by former prime minister Joseph Muscat) to reveal what he knows about the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. A day before he was due to testify, he was found in his apartment in July 2020 with a slit throat and several stab wounds to his abdomen that the police say were self-inflicted. His testimony has been delayed further by objections and challenges put forward by defence lawyers questioning the recordings on which his evidence relies.

Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of being the mastermind, had also requested a presidential pardon. This was denied in a Cabinet decision.