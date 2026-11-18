Labour’s Pembroke mayor, Kaylon Zammit, still in his 20s, holds taxpayer-funded jobs in two separate government secretariats alongside his council responsibilities, The Shift has confirmed.

Zammit serves as a policy officer in Minister Rosianne Cutajar’s secretariat and as a parliamentary questions officer in Minister Jonathan Attard’s secretariat.

The appointments place the Labour mayor on the staff of two government offices, raising questions about his combined remuneration, working arrangements and how his responsibilities are divided.

The Shift asked Zammit to confirm his appointments, disclose how much he earns and explain how he manages the different roles simultaneously. He did not respond.

His silence leaves unanswered whether the two secretariat positions carry separate salaries, what hours he is expected to work in each office and who monitors the duties he performs.

Zammit is also a lawyer, adding the possibility of private professional work to his public responsibilities. The Shift has not established whether he currently takes private clients or what conditions his government appointments impose on outside employment.

Zammit became mayor following the June 2024 local council elections.

His council subsequently attracted controversy over an agreement with db Group involving €3 million for community projects and a commitment not to oppose additional floors on the developer’s Pembroke towers.

Following opposition from residents, the council reversed its position. Zammit ultimately voted against the additional floors at the Planning Authority.

Until 2013, persons of trust in ministerial secretariats could not hold more than one position.

However, this rule was abolished by the Labour administration.