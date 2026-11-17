The Siġġiewi local council has formally appealed against the controversial Ta’ Brija crematorium, citing risks to drinking water, inadequate assessment of emissions and alleged breaches of planning rules protecting agricultural and ecological land.

The council and co-appellants submitted 30 grounds of appeal to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, seeking revocation of the permit granted to funeral undertaker Mario Tonna last month.

Among the objections is the development’s proximity to the Brija II public borehole, just 214 metres away. The council says the site falls within an Inner Protection Zone, yet approval was granted without a focused hydrogeological study or the necessary Water Services Corporation consent.

It also flags a contradiction between approved drawings showing a 2.4-metre-deep basement above a 975-cubic-metre reservoir and the applicant’s cemetery management plan, which states there will be no underground structures.

On public health, the appellants argue that nearby buildings stand as close as 25 metres from the project, breaching what they identify as a statutory minimum distance of 183 metres.

They say an emissions report was submitted only two days before the planning hearing, leaving insufficient time for public scrutiny. No dispersion model assessed potential effects on the protected Għajn il-Kbira/Girgenti ecological site, approximately 400 metres away, according to the council.

The appeal also challenges the PA’s treatment of the project as an extension to Ta’ Brija cemetery. The council says the cemetery has been unused since 1936.

It argues that the proposal is a standalone crematorium, more than 2,800 metres from the Principal Urban Area, exceeding the 1,000-metre limit stipulated by the applicable policy.

The Shift previously reported that former minister John Dalli, whose family farmhouse adjoins the site, challenged the project’s health implications and rapid approval.

Labour and PN councillors subsequently joined forces to oppose the development, which includes provision for 2,480 urn spaces.

The council further argues that protected agricultural land cannot be sacrificed for a private commercial project on grounds of national interest.