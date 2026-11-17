Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has revealed that the Office of the Prime Minister paid him around €90,000 to prepare the population report he says the government ignored, while he was already heading Jobsplus.

The payment emerged following pressing questions in parliament by Nationalist MP Michael Piccinino, adding a financial dimension to the controversy over a document that remains unpublished eight years after its completion.

Caruana said OPM assigned him the work on the instructions of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat. He described it as a part-time assignment, taking approximately a year to deliver while he continued running the government’s employment agency.

The admission means Caruana received substantial additional remuneration for examining the consequences of the economic model he was helping implement through Jobsplus.

Yet taxpayers have still not been shown what their €90,000 bought.

The almost 300-page report, completed in late 2018, allegedly warned about the effects of rapid population growth on housing, hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure. Its findings and recommendations remain unavailable for independent scrutiny.

Caruana has resisted calls to publish it, arguing that he is its author rather than its owner. He subsequently said he would release it if given written permission.

Responsibility for producing the document has meanwhile become a matter of conflicting accounts.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said neither OPM nor the Cabinet secretary held the report and that it did not form part of Cabinet records. Caruana insisted in parliament that he had handed it to OPM under Muscat.

Muscat has acknowledged commissioning and receiving the report, saying other circumstances prevented the intended discussions in 2019.

The Shift previously reported accounts from Education Ministry insiders who said Caruana bypassed his responsible minister, Evarist Bartolo, and took instructions directly from Muscat.

Those accounts challenged Caruana’s portrayal of himself as an ignored adviser. The Shift also highlighted that he defended recruiting another 10,000 workers in March 2019, after completing the report.

The latest admission raises further questions about the assignment’s contractual terms, how the €90,000 fee was determined, and who now holds the publicly funded document.