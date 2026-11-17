Daniel Farrugia, the partner of Labour Minister Rosianne Cutajar, has been ordered to pay almost €44,000 in estate agency commission and VAT after a court found that a Sliema property sale was concluded behind the agency’s back to deprive it of its payment.

Judge Miriam Hayman ordered Farrugia to pay Simon Estates (Naxxar) Limited €43,978.60, together with interest from February 2009 until payment and all court costs.

The judgment concerns an apartment and garage at 55, The Strand, Sliema, sold to buyer Mark Wilson following introductions and negotiations conducted by the agency.

Daniel Farrugia personally signed an agency agreement in April 2008, representing himself as the owner and undertaking to pay commission of 5% plus VAT.

However, after the agency introduced Wilson and mediated negotiations, contact with it stopped. The property was subsequently transferred to Wilson through Strandfort Limited in February 2009.

At the time of the events at the centre of the dispute, Farrugia and Cutajar were not yet partners.

Farrugia argued that he was not the proper defendant because he had neither bought nor sold the property personally. He also disputed the agency’s entitlement to commission and the amount claimed.

The court rejected his arguments, finding that his personal involvement, contractual undertaking, company connections and receipt of money from the buyer established his responsibility.

It found that Strandfort was connected to the Farrugia family’s company, Jarrow Limited, in which Daniel Farrugia held shares.

The judge criticised attempts by Farrugia and his father Lino to hide behind corporate structures to evade obligations, concluding that directing the buyer to other people involved in the same business did not establish an entirely separate transaction.

Although the deed recorded a price of €442,580, Wilson testified that he separately paid Farrugia between €100,000 and €200,000 for finishing works, alongside payments to other contractors.

Considering those payments and the evidence about the property’s condition, the court assessed the transaction at €745,400 for calculating commission.

The proceedings began in 2011.

An initial judgment accepting Farrugia’s preliminary defence in 2018 was overturned by the Court of Appeal in October 2023, returning the dispute for determination on its merits.

The Shift previously reported that Farrugia and his father Lino are involved in the family’s Londoner Hotel business and a controversial proposal for a commercial lido on the Gżira waterfront. That proposal involves other hotel interests, including the government-linked Libyan Arab Maltese Holding Company.