Justice Minister Clifton Grima has withheld a requested breakdown identifying judges and magistrates responsible for delayed judgments, instead presenting aggregate figures showing that 42 cases have been awaiting a decision for more than five years.

These are cases in which proceedings have concluded, and the parties are waiting for the member of the judiciary concerned to write and deliver judgment.

The figures, tabled in Parliament, show that 31 cases before magistrates and 11 before judges have remained at this final stage for more than five years.

Yet Grima’s reply leaves the public unable to identify which members of the judiciary are responsible for these prolonged waits.

Labour MP Nigel Vella specifically asked for the number of cases awaiting judgment before each judge and magistrate, classified according to how long the decisions had been pending. His question repeated an earlier parliamentary request.

Instead of providing that information, Minister Grima tabled a summary grouping the judiciary into broad categories, shielding individual members from scrutiny over their outstanding judgments.

The table, reflecting the position on 12 October, lists 2,421 cases awaiting judgment across the categories disclosed.

Of these, 572 have been waiting for at least a year, including 289 pending for at least two years. A total of 168 have been awaiting judgment for three years or longer.

Even constitutional appeals feature among the delays: 38 have been awaiting judgment for at least a year, including two pending for between three and four years.

The reply offers no explanation for the oldest outstanding decisions, identifies no measures to address them and gives no indication of when judgments will be delivered.